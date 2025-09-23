Marvel Zombies will shamble onto your TV this week - but when exactly will it cry: “Stream!” 👀🚨

The MCU’s latest animated show is about to arrive.

Marvel Zombies will land on Disney Plus this week.

But when exactly can you expect the episodes to be out?

Marvel Zombies will be storming onto Disney Plus to give you an early fright this week. The MCU’s latest TV show is another animated offering.

What If… first introduced the idea of everyone’s favourite superheroes facing down an undead horde back in 2021. The episode proved such a success that it has now inspired a full-blown series.

The MCU show is set in an alternative timeline in which a zombie outbreak overtakes the Avengers and the world. It will feature some very recognisable voice talent as well.

But when can you expect the spooky superhero offering? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Marvel Zombies?

A zombified Thanos in Marvel Zombies | Marvel/ Disney Plus

The synopsis for the Marvel Animation show reads: “After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking their lives to save their world.”

It is a follow-up to the What If… Zombies episode from the first season of that show. The episode was the fifth episode in that series.

The outbreak was caused after Hank Pym was infected by Janet van Dyne with a quantum virus. Havoc quickly followed and a zombie apocalypse ripped across the world.

Who is in the cast of Marvel Zombies?

Just like What If… the show is set to feature voice work from stars of the live action MCU movies. The cast will include:

Iman Vellani - Kamala Khan/ Ms Marvel

Dominique Thorne - Riri Williams / Ironheart

Hailee Steinfeld - Kate Bishop

Todd Williams - Eric Brooks / Blade Knight

Kerry Condon - F.R.I.D.A.Y.

Kenna Ramsey - Okoye

Kari Wahlgren - Melina Vostokoff

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

David Harbour - Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian

Simu Liu - Xu Shang-Chi

Awkwafina - Katy

Randall Park - Jimmy Woo

Feodor Chin - Xu Wenwu

Wyatt Russell - John Walker / U.S. Agent

Rama Vallury - Helmut Zemo

Elizabeth Olsen - Wanda Maximoff / Red Queen

Hudson Thames - Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Paul Rudd - Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Greg Furman - Thor

Adam Hugill - Rintrah

Daniel Swain - London Master

Sheila Atim - Sara

Tessa Thompson - Valkyrie

F. Murray Abraham - Khonshu

Zenobia Shroff - Muneeba Khan

When is Marvel Zombies out on Disney Plus?

The full four episode season of the animated Marvel show is set to be released on Wednesday (September 24). Autumn has officially arrived and what a way to welcome in the spooky season.

Unlike other MCU shows, fans won’t have to wait between episodes. All of them are set to be released at once, making for the perfect binge-watching experience.

What time is Marvel Zombies out on Disney+?

Marvel has released some big hitter shows this year, including Daredevil: Born Again. The timings have moved around a bit, with some being timed to land at prime time for American audiences.

However, Marvel Zombies will be released in the UK and US on the same day. It is due to arrive at 8am British time, 9am CEST for those in Europe.

For Americans, it will be available from 12.01am PT/ 3am ET. So it will be waiting for you when you wake up.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

