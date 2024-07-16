Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is building as a new street food and music festival is coming to Portsmouth.

SomersFest, a community event organised by Portsmouth City Council, promises a whole host of activity for families and people of all ages. It will take place across several streets in Somers Town on July 27, between 12pm and 4pm. A brand new community garden will be unveiled in the heart of the neighbourhood, celebrating the redevelopment of the area as part of the Somers Orchard project.

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: “I’m so proud to present the new community garden with our biggest ever Somers Town event. As we progress with our development plans, this event is all about looking to the future of Somers Town while honouring what we've already achieved."

What is at the festival?

Residents will be able to visit the festival in Sackville Street, St Paul’s Road, Astley Street and Park Street. Local artists are expected to make an appearances, with many of the activities being completely free. This includes fairground rides with prizes, entry to an inflatable obstacle course and bouncy castles, dance workshops and performances and much more.

Councillor Chris Attwell, of St Thomas ward, said: “With the community garden opening and so much to offer in the local area, it felt like the right time to have a proper celebration. SomersFest will bring a wide range of music, performances, and family activities to the area and I can't wait to see everyone come together to enjoy this fantastic event.”

Councillor Darren Sanders said SomersFest will be a great occasion to showcase the new community garden. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Gunwharf Quays and Colas are funding the council-run event. Yvonne Clay, centre director of Landsec-owned Gunwharf Quays, added: “As long-term investors in the region, we are thrilled to be supporting Somerfest 2024. The local Portsmouth community is vitally important to us at Gunwharf Quays, so we are looking forward to celebrating the unveiling of the Somers Orchard community garden.”

Parking restrictions

People will not be able to park on St Paul's Road, Park Street, Meriden Road, Sackville Street, Astley Street and Brunswick Street. Three hours of free parking is available on surrounding roads. Isambard Brunel car park is a five minute walk away from SomersFest.