Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2

The fourth wall breaking, younger sibling of literary icon Sherlock Holmes returns to Netflix this year, as Enola Holmes officially begins her career as a young super sleuth in Enola Holmes 2 .

Millie Bobby Brown looks set to be one of the faces of Netflix once more, as she not only returns to play Enola Holmes , but there was confirmation of a fifth and final series of Stranger Things happening in 2023.

Produced once again by Brown, Harry Bradbeer returns to direct the film after critical and commercial success of young Enola’s first adventure.

The film currently holds a 91% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and had a 78 million viewership, ranking it seventh overall on Business Insider’s list of the Biggest Netflix Original Movies Of All Time .

What is the storyline for Enola Holmes 2?

Netflix gave some brief information ahead of Enola Holmes 2, letting viewers at the TUDUM event know that the newest adventure sees the young sleuth take on her first case as a detective.

Trying to step out of the shows of her older brother Sherlock , Enola is asked by a young girl working in a match factory to locate her missing sister.

“Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city’s seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy gala’s of high society.”

“To unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need some help from friends, and brother Sherlock”

Who is starring in Enola Holmes 2?

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill both return as Enola and Sherlock Holmes, alongside Helena Bonham Carter as the matriarch of the Holmes family, Eudoria.

Enola Holmes 2 also sees the return of Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade and Susie Wokoma as Edith.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis , and Hannah Dodd are new additions to the cast in as yet undisclosed roles.

When is Enola Holmes 2 released on Netflix?

Netflix have confirmed that Enola Holmes 2 is scheduled currently for a release date of November 4 this year.

