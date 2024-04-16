Oktoberfest 2024: Date announced for Portsmouth Guildhall's iconic Oktoberfest - here's the details

Dust the cobwebs off of your lederhosen and get ready for the return of the iconic beer festival which will be returning to Portsmouth for its ninth year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:24 BST
Oktoberfest, which takes place at Portsmouth Guildhall, has announced that it will be heading back to the city’s landmark venue later on this year. The popular event has sold out for the past four years and this time round is expected to be no different. The beer festival will be taking place on November, Saturday 2 with two sessions, the first one being between 12pm and 5pm and the second one being between 6pm and 11pm.

The popular event returned to Portsmouth Guildhall in October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.The popular event returned to Portsmouth Guildhall in October 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
From Oompah bands to DJ’s, there will be a range of music to set the scene and to make things even better, there will be a plethora of drinks to sample including the traditional German Bier that can be served in up to 2 pint stein which customers can then take home. There will also be German food including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and win.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager Oktoberfest Portsmouth said: “The success of The Official Oktoberfest tour around the UK, means that we are excited to bring this amazing event back to Portsmouth for the 9th year.

“After working closely with the events team at Portsmouth Council, we are excited to be able to bring this unique event to the local area and hope to help bring great economic benefit to the city, by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.” 

Tickets will be available as stall seats, unreserved bench seating and exclusive VIP tables which includes entry for up to 8 people, table service from waiters/waitresses, incredible views of the stage and a free gift per person on the table. 

For more information about the event and how to sign up to get tickets, click here.

