Portsmouth Comic Con 2024: Here's everything you need to know about Comic Con
Taking place on May 11 and 12, Portsmouth Comic Con will be returning to Portsmouth Guildhall for yet another year of fun - and it is expected to bigger and better. There's something for everyone at the event with a range of immersive experiences inclduing the new celebration of the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters.
The Jurassic Experience, which was a huge hit in 2023, is once again inviting dinosaur devotees and fans of the Jurassic Park film franchise to step inside the park gates to a world of fun and fascination. Visitors will also be able to join in the celebrations of Ghostbusters’ 40th Anniversary, where fans of the iconic film will be able to see a full-size replica Ecto-1 and a host of props and characters from Southend-on-Sea Ghostbusters, as seen in the new Frozen Empire film.
Brand new for 2024 is the Strangely Marvelous Wizarding Walk-Through, where you can enter Platform 9¾ and the wizarding world of Harry Potter. There is also the opportunity to visit the home of Stranger Things’ Byers family, and explore the Marvel Universe in a mesmerising experience unlike any other, complete with astonishing photo opportunities and thrilling surprises.
There will be famous faces attending the event including Doctor Who’s seventh and eighth Doctors, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann, Hollywood stuntman Oliver Wilson, who has featured as a in various films spanning twenty-five years and Scottish star Michael Carter, known for his roles in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
For comic book fans, the line-up for Artists Alley includes Rachael Stott, Tini Howard, and Cian Tormey, giving fans the chance to delve behind the scenes and meet the creators of their favourite works.
Rachael Stott is an award-winning comic book and cover artist based in London and she is known for her work on Doctor Who, Star Wars and for Marvel and DC. Superstar American comics writer Tini Howard is best known for her work on DC Comics’ Catwoman and Marvel’s Excalibur, and she is also currently writing the new Harley Quinn series, with SweeneyBoo! on art. Cian Tormey is an Irish artist whose work on DC's Injustice with Tom Taylor introduced him to the world of comics as a great talent. Since then he's drawn a legendary run on Superman: Son of Kal-El, as well as Batman, Catwoman and Nightwing. Portsmouth Comic Con will also feature a huge programme of panels, roundtables and drop-in sessions. The panels will cover many varied topics from the world of comics and popular culture, including LGBTQ+ representation, Doctor Who, Disney, horror films, villains and more. Tickets are now on sale and will cost £37 for a weekend ticket or it will cost £19.50 for the 12pm and 2pm slots and £21.50 for the 10am entry slot on Saturday. If you want Sunday tickets it will cost £18.50 for the 12pm and 2pm slot and £20.50 for the 10am entry slot. For more information on how to get tickets, click here.
