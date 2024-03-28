Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on May 11 and 12, Portsmouth Comic Con will be returning to Portsmouth Guildhall for yet another year of fun - and it is expected to bigger and better. There's something for everyone at the event with a range of immersive experiences inclduing the new celebration of the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters.

The Jurassic Experience, which was a huge hit in 2023, is once again inviting dinosaur devotees and fans of the Jurassic Park film franchise to step inside the park gates to a world of fun and fascination. Visitors will also be able to join in the celebrations of Ghostbusters’ 40th Anniversary, where fans of the iconic film will be able to see a full-size replica Ecto-1 and a host of props and characters from Southend-on-Sea Ghostbusters, as seen in the new Frozen Empire film.

Portsmouth Comic Con 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall (Picture: Vernon Nash)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand new for 2024 is the Strangely Marvelous Wizarding Walk-Through, where you can enter Platform 9¾ and the wizarding world of Harry Potter. There is also the opportunity to visit the home of Stranger Things’ Byers family, and explore the Marvel Universe in a mesmerising experience unlike any other, complete with astonishing photo opportunities and thrilling surprises.

There will be famous faces attending the event including Doctor Who’s seventh and eighth Doctors, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann, Hollywood stuntman Oliver Wilson, who has featured as a in various films spanning twenty-five years and Scottish star Michael Carter, known for his roles in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

For comic book fans, the line-up for Artists Alley includes Rachael Stott, Tini Howard, and Cian Tormey, giving fans the chance to delve behind the scenes and meet the creators of their favourite works.