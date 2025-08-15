Port Solent 999 Day returns with helicopter simulator and Hampshire Fire & Rescue’s trained dogs

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 13:04 BST
Mark September 6 in your diaries because an ever popular family fun day is right around the corner, giving families the chance to meet their emergency heroes.

Emergency services will gather at Port Solent next month for a free community fun day, where people can learn about the services that help keep the region safe.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Administrator at Port Solent said: “We’re delighted to once again host our 999 Family Fun Day.

Port Solent held its annual 999 day on Saturday, September 7 giving local residents the chance to get up close and personal with the regions emergency response vehicles.placeholder image
“It’s always a highlight of our summer events calendar, not only is it a great family day out but it’s also a brilliant way to celebrate and thank the amazing people who keep our communities safe every day.”

Taking place between 10am and 4pm, the event will feature the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance helicopter simulator, face painting, charity stalls, the RNLI mascot and a chance to meet some of Hampshire Fire & Rescue’s trained dogs.

The Port Solent 999 day will be held in the first car park at Port Solent and for more information about the event, click here.

