Port Solent 999 Day returns with helicopter simulator and Hampshire Fire & Rescue’s trained dogs
Emergency services will gather at Port Solent next month for a free community fun day, where people can learn about the services that help keep the region safe.
Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Administrator at Port Solent said: “We’re delighted to once again host our 999 Family Fun Day.
“It’s always a highlight of our summer events calendar, not only is it a great family day out but it’s also a brilliant way to celebrate and thank the amazing people who keep our communities safe every day.”
Taking place between 10am and 4pm, the event will feature the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance helicopter simulator, face painting, charity stalls, the RNLI mascot and a chance to meet some of Hampshire Fire & Rescue’s trained dogs.