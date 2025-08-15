Mark September 6 in your diaries because an ever popular family fun day is right around the corner, giving families the chance to meet their emergency heroes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services will gather at Port Solent next month for a free community fun day, where people can learn about the services that help keep the region safe.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Administrator at Port Solent said: “We’re delighted to once again host our 999 Family Fun Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Port Solent held its annual 999 day on Saturday, September 7 giving local residents the chance to get up close and personal with the regions emergency response vehicles.

“It’s always a highlight of our summer events calendar, not only is it a great family day out but it’s also a brilliant way to celebrate and thank the amazing people who keep our communities safe every day.”

Taking place between 10am and 4pm, the event will feature the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance helicopter simulator, face painting, charity stalls, the RNLI mascot and a chance to meet some of Hampshire Fire & Rescue’s trained dogs.