An award winning Comic Con event is set to return to a Portsmouth shopping centre, where pop culture fans can have “thrilling encounters” with their favourite franchises.

The free Comic Con event is returning to Port Solent, Portsmouth on Saturday, June 8 from 10am to 5pm. Having been extremely popular in past years, its return has been highly anticipated by fans throughout the south and details of this year’s numerous features look set to exceed expectations. Visitors will be able immerse themselves in a thrilling Jurassic Park Zone to encounter lifelike dinosaurs and embark on exciting adventures. Budding Jedi Masters will be able to train and learn the ways of The Force, while others can join forces with the infamous Joker Squad for a mischievous romp through the convention.

Port Solent Co,mic Con will return on Saturday, June 8.

Doctor Who fans imagining a journey through space and time can step into the iconic TARDIS from the beloved TV series, if blockbuster movies are more your thing, you could witness the awe-inspiring transformation sequences of the mighty Transformers – not to mention keeping an eye out for the paranormal as the Portsmouth Ghostbusters patrol the convention.

The Ghostbusters will be bringing along two “Ecto 1” cars from Ghostbusters the and time travelling DeLorean from Back to the Future will also be on display.

Event organiser Lisa Fowler said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming all the cosplayers who love this event so much and what’s great is that everyone can dress up as their favourite characters or just come along as themselves to join in a fun-packed day. Alongside the event, all our great bars and restaurants will be on hand to keep fuelling the fun and our free parking means access is easy for some great family fun.