Portsmouth Comic Con 2024: Everything you need to know including when, where and how to get tickets
Taking place this weekend (May 11 and 12), Portsmouth Comic Con will be welcomed back to Guildhall for yet another year - and it is expected to be an epic weekend full of fun, art and talent.
The entirety of Portsmouth Guildhall will be fenced off and utilised to offer numerous unforgettable experiences including the strangely marvellous wizarding walk through. Consisting of a fabulous combination of thrilling surprises from Harry Potter, Stranger Things and the one-of-a-kind Marvel Universe, the walk through is like no other - and will leave you wanting more.
Back for its second year is the Jurassic Experience which proved to be a hit in 2023. Jurassic Park fans can step through the gates of a world full of dinosaur fun.
A fully immersive Star Wars will be equipped with scene set-ups, character interaction, photo opportunities, family craft activities and a live stage full of live talks, demos and q&a sessions.
The weekend will be full of things to do and see including the speakers corner which will see Express FM where presenters will be talking to people in the industry. There will be gaming zones, the Tech: Truck and the Steampunk Society as well as much more.
There will also be panels, the famous cosplay parade, workshops and a variety of food and drink to tuck into whilst you are there. From Jim Jam’s Catering Van to Cornish Cookhouse, there is something for everyone.
A list of well-known names will be present at the weekend event including Paul Mcgann, Oliver Wilson and Sophie Aldred including a range of comic and creator guests.
If you are travelling to Portsmouth from out of the city, there are a range of travel options including the train, the bus and the park and ride. For more information about travel, click here.
Tickets are still on sale and people can choose day tickets for either Saturday or Sunday or a weekend ticket. Prices will vary depending on the day and the entry time of your ticket. There are three entry times per day: 10am, 12noon and 2pm. If you buy a weekend ticket it will cost £37. For more information about how to buy tickets, click here.
