Spectacular Portsmouth fireworks display to return to Southsea Common with family entertainment - when
Residents will be flocking to see the spinning Catherine wheels and other rockets on November 4, the day before Bonfire Night. The site opens at 4pm and promises fun for all the family with food stalls and other attractions.
The display itself will take place at 7pm. Live music performances from Amba Tremain’s Floor Fillers are scheduled for 4.30pm, with Tash Hills taking to the stage at 5.55pm.
Floor Fillers promise soulful vocals and dancefloor favourites, with Tash Hills being a Portsmouth Music Award winner for her vibrant mix of modern soul, funk, and disco.
Portsmouth City Council advises residents to plan their journeys in advance due to the high level of expected attendance. Facilities will be onsite including toilets, first aid, visitor information point and a separate welfare tent including a lost child point, lost and found, ear defenders, and seating space for anyone feeling overwhelmed.
The event is expected to be finished by 8pm.