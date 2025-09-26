The glorious annual fireworks display is returning to Southsea Common.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents will be flocking to see the spinning Catherine wheels and other rockets on November 4, the day before Bonfire Night. The site opens at 4pm and promises fun for all the family with food stalls and other attractions.

Fabulous scenes across Southsea Common | IslandCity.UK

The display itself will take place at 7pm. Live music performances from Amba Tremain’s Floor Fillers are scheduled for 4.30pm, with Tash Hills taking to the stage at 5.55pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floor Fillers promise soulful vocals and dancefloor favourites, with Tash Hills being a Portsmouth Music Award winner for her vibrant mix of modern soul, funk, and disco.

Portsmouth City Council advises residents to plan their journeys in advance due to the high level of expected attendance. Facilities will be onsite including toilets, first aid, visitor information point and a separate welfare tent including a lost child point, lost and found, ear defenders, and seating space for anyone feeling overwhelmed.

The event is expected to be finished by 8pm.