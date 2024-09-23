Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The musician will once again be joined by Mumford & Sons’ drummer during the dates.

Sting has announced a series of headline dates he is set to perform in 2025.

The “Desert Rose” singer is set to perform at the Isle of Wight and Latitude Festival next year, alongside dates in Liverpool, Tetbury and Cardiff.

Here’s the full list of dates announced so far, along with how you can get tickets to avoid missing out.

17-time Grammy award winner Sting has announced this morning a series of UK tour dates to take place towards the 2025 UK festival season.

The one-time member of the Police is set to perform at both the Isle of Wight Festival and Latitude Festival next year, with the musician also adding two “Forest” Live dates, a performance at Cardiff Castle, Liverpool waterfront and part of the Summer Sessions and Bellahouston in Glasgow.

The announcements comes after Sting and his backing band’s hugely successful headline performance at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in Preston earlier this month, with the “Roxanne” singer joined by virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), performing the most electrifying hits and rarities from the musicians timeless discography.

The "STING 3.0" Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalogue through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song, " I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) "- mixed by 4-time Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Robert Orton.

Where is Sting performing on his 2025 UK tour?

Sting has announced a series of UK tour dates for 2025, with particular regard for next year’s UK festival season. | AFP via Getty Images

Sting will be performing at the following venues and festivals in 2025 - so far:

When can I get tickets to see Sting during his 2025 UK tour?

Isle of Wight Festival 2025:

Tickets to the 2025 edition of the Isle of Wight Festival are set to go on sale on September 26 2024 from 8am through the festival’s official ticketing page .

Latitude Festival:

Tickets for next year’s Latitude Festival are currently on sale now .

All other dates:

Tickets for the remaining shows listed will be available from 9am on September 27 2024 through Ticketmaster UK .

What could Sting perform during his 2025 UK tour?

We don’t have to venture to far into the past to see what Sting has been performing during his live performances as of late. From his date on September 21 2024 at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the musician performed the following set (Credit: Setlist.FM .)

Message in a Bottle (The Police song)

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You

Englishman in New York

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police song)

Fields of Gold

Mad About You

Why Should I Cry for You?

All This Time

I Burn for You

Driven to Tears (The Police song)

Can't Stand Losing You (The Police song)

I Wrote Your Name

Shape of My Heart

Walking on the Moon (The Police song)

So Lonely (The Police song)

Desert Rose

King of Pain (The Police song)

Every Breath You Take (The Police song)

Roxanne (The Police song)

Fragile

