Who are the Strictly professionals dancers? Full line-up for Strictly Come Dancing series 23
- Strictly Come Dancing continues with Halloween week.
- The stars are joined by professional dancers once again.
- But who are the pros for series 23?
What would a season of Strictly be without the professionals? The celebs might bring all the glitz and the glamour, but they still need a hand on the ballroom floor.
The Strictly Come Dancing pros are a key part of the show and deserve their flowers. If you are tuning in this evening (November 1), you might want to make sure you know which of the dancers are part of the cast this time around.
But who are the professionals for series 23? Here’s all you need to know:
Full list of Strictly Come Dancing pros in 2025
The line-up of pros for the latest season of the hit reality competition will feature plenty of familiar faces. Most of the returning dancers will be ones that regular watchers are very familiar with.
However, there will be two new additions this year, it has been confirmed. It includes an American and an Australian.
- Dianne Buswell
- Nadiya Bychkova
- Amy Dowden
- Karen Hauer
- Katya Jones
- Neil Jones
- Nikita Kuzmin
- Gorka Marquez
- Luba Mushtuk
- Jowita Przystal
- Johannes Radebe
- Aljaž Škorjanec
- Kai Widdrington
- Nancy Xu
- Carlos Gu
- Lauren Oakley
- Michelle Tsiakkas
- Vito Coppola
- Alexis Warr (new)
- Julian Caillon (new)
Amy Dowden is back after she was forced to withdraw during the 2024 series because of a foot injury. She was partnered with JB Gill, but was taken to hospital before the Halloween episode, and had to pull out of the competition, being replaced by Lauren Oakley.
Which professionals didn’t get a partner?
Out of the line-up announced before the show, five of the professionals didn’t receive partners this time around. It included: Neil Jones, Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.
Both of the new dancers received a celebrity partner for series 23.
What are the Strictly Come Dancing pairs for 2025?
Thomas Skinner & Amy Dowden - eliminated 1st
Ross King & Jowita Przystał - eliminated 2nd
Chris Robshaw & Nadiya Bychkova - eliminated 3rd
Stefan Dennis & Dianne Buswell - withdrawn
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink & Lauren Oakley - eliminated 4th
Alex Kingston & Johannes Radebe
Amber Davies & Nikita Kuzmin
Balvinder Sopal & Julian Caillon
Ellie Goldstein & Vito Coppola
George Clarke & Alexis Warr
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey & Karen Hauer
Karen Carney & Carlos Gu
La Voix & Aljaž Škorjanec
Lewis Cope & Katya Jones
Vicky Pattison & Kai Widdrington
Who are the new Strictly Come Dancing pros?
Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon will shimmy onto the dancefloor this autumn. American-born Alexis Warr is best known for winning US dance series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022 and was crowned as ‘America’s Favourite Dancer’, becoming the first female Ballroom and Latin dancer to claim the title.
She has performed as a guest Professional Dancer and in the dance troupe on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, and has been part of the series' accompanying US tour for the past three years. Alexis has also danced on America's Got Talent, World of Dance, and on national tours across the States - including three with Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, in addition to his Las Vegas residency.
On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Alexis said: “I’ve admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK.”
Australian-born Julian Caillon has been dancing since the age of 10, specialising in Ballroom and Latin American, and going on to represent Australia on the international stage. He appeared as a Professional Dancer on three seasons of Australia’s Dancing With The Stars, has toured the globe with hit dance show Burn The Floor, and also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in Australia.
Julian has a degree in Exercise Physiology from UNSW Sydney and, alongside his dance career, has worked as a Personal Trainer and Exercise Physiologist. Julian is a keen athlete, and 2025 has so far seen him complete two triathlons.
Speaking about signing up for the show, he said: “Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!”
See which songs the Strictly Come Dancing couples will be taking on in Halloween week. The list of dances has also been confirmed.