Don’t get caught out by the latest BBC TV schedule 💃

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing has reached the semi-final stage for 2024.

Just five couples are left in the competition.

In a week someone will lift the Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing has reached the sharp end of its 2024 season. The semi-final will start tonight (December 7) and just five couples are left.

Fans were shocked by Pete Wicks avoiding the dance-off last week, despite having the lowest score from the judges. Montell Douglas became the unlucky celeb to miss out on the semi-final after being sent home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC has confirmed its schedule for Saturday evening and it includes an early start for Strictly Come Dancing. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing will start at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday. It is the first part of the semi-final, with the results show coming 24 hours later.

How long is the episode?

Fans are in for a real treat tonight, the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final will run for two hours. It is scheduled to start at 6.15pm and will finish at 8.15pm - a whopping 120 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many times will the celebs dance on Strictly?

Unlike previous episodes, the five semi-finalists will take on two dances each on Saturday night. The stakes are raised with the Glitterball trophy now firmly in sight and so the challenge has been upped as well.

Each of the celebs will take on multiple dances for week 12. The dances have been confirmed and include songs from artists such as The Verve and Metallica.

Are you planning on watching Strictly Come Dancing tonight? Share your picks to make the final by emailing me: [email protected].