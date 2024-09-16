Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britpop legends Supergrass feel “Alright” touring the UK next year.

Supergrass have announced a series of UK shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album.

The group are scheduled to perform dates in Glasgow, Nottingham, Newcastle and a date at The Great Estate Festival in Cornwall in 2025.

Here’s the full list of tour dates, venues and how you can get tickets to avoid missing out on another big “Cool Britannia” reunion.

Remember when we said there is a distinct Cool Britannia revival taking place after Oasis’ announcement? Count beloved Oxford act Supergrass to your 2024 itinerary.

The band, famous for their songs such as “ Alright, ” “ Going Out, ” and “ Pumping On Your Stereo, ” have announced they’re set to embark on a UK tour in 2025 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, “ Should I Coco. ”

Supergrass have announced this morning they're heading back on the road in 2025 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, "Should I Coco." | Getty Images

Taking to their I nstagram account earlier today (September 16 2025), the group posted the tour poster featuring the near-iconic artwork of the band painted on the front of the album along with the series of dates in question - including a festival date in Cornwall towards the tail end of May 2025.

“Supergrass are thrilled to announce a special UK tour in 2025 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their chart-topping debut album “I Should Coco.” Fans can look forward to hearing the entire album performed live for the first time, along with their favourite hits from the band.”

It marks a welcome return for the band to the live front, as the last time they performed (according to Setlist.FM ) was during the Taylor Hawkins’ Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium, London in 2022.

Where are Supergrass performing on their “Should I Coco” anniversary tour?

Gaz Coombes and company will be performing at the following venues on the following dates throughout 2025.

When can I get tickets to see Supergrass during their “Should I Coco” anniversary tour?

Presale tickets

Those shows taking place at O2 venues can access presale tickets from Wednesday September 18 2024 from 9am through O2 Priority .

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will commence on Friday September 20 2024 from 10am BST through Ticketmaster UK .

How popular was “Should I Coco” upon its release?

Supergrass' debut album “Should I Coco” became an instant hit, marking the band's rise in the Britpop scene. The album's success was driven by its energetic blend of punk, pop, and rock, with catchy hooks and a youthful exuberance that resonated with fans.

The album received critical acclaim for its vibrant sound and wit, standing out amidst the Britpop movement with a raw, fun edge. The album debuted at #1 in May 1995, with "Alright" reaching #2 on the UK Singles Chart, while their popular track " Caught by the Fuzz " peaked at #43.

Since its release, “Should I Coco” has been certified Platinum by the BPI .

Will you be adding Supergrass to your 2025 list of Britpop bands that are touring the United Kingdom? Have you seen the band before and have memories you’d like to share? Let us know how you are feeling about Supergrass and their upcoming tour by leaving a comment down below.