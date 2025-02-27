The Apprentice has seen plenty of early departures over the years 🚨

The Apprentice is set to be rocked by an early departure tonight.

The BBC’s long-running show is now in its 20th year on TV.

Take a look back at every candidate who quit the show mid-season over the years.

Spoilers for The Apprentice Series 19 - and previous seasons of the BBC show.

The Apprentice is set to be rocked by a shock withdrawal tonight. Teased at the end of last week’s episode - Dr Jana Denzel is set to quit the process after the fifth task.

But the early departure of a candidate is far from a rare occurrence on the hit BBC series. During its 20 years run on TV, plenty of contestants have quit during the process.

Ahead of tonight’s (February 27) episode, we decided to look back through all the other candidates who quit mid-season. How many do you remember?

Adele Lock - Series 1

In the very first series of The Apprentice, all the way back in 2005, retail manager Adele made history as the first candidate to quit the BBC show. She left the process after the fourth task.

Katie Hopkins - Series 3

A name that needs no introduction now - unfortunately - but if you watched The Apprentice back in the 2000s you may remember Katie’s time on the show. She made it all the way to the interview stage and then quit after it.

Lord Alan Sugar with the the contestants on this series of The Apprentice. | Ray Burmiston/Naked/BBC

Adam Freeman - Series 5

Continuing the strange tradition of candidates quitting in odd numbered series, Adam Freeman - an internet entrepreneur - left the process before the first task. That surely has to be the record for earliest The Apprentice departure.

Raleigh Addington - Series 6

Breaking the streak of candidates only quitting every other series, graduate Raleigh quit during series six. Raleigh was forced to leave prior to task two due to a family emergency.

Scott Saunders - Series 11

It was half a decade before The Apprentice saw another candidate quit following Raleigh’s early departure in series six. Senior account manager Scott Saunders left the process after the ninth task.

According to the Huffington Post at the time he left after feeling “disrespected and offended” after taking a bruising in the boardroom over his performance in the ninth task. His departure was said to have taken producers by surprise.

Aleksandra King - Series 12

Business consultancy owner Aleksandra quit during the fourth task, in a surprise move. It was put down to personal reasons and missing her family.

Shama Amin - Series 16

The next candidate to quit the process didn’t come until the show’s return post-pandemic. Shama Amin left early during the 2022 season, quitting before the third task.

Shannon Martin - Series 17

Bridal boutique owner withdrew from the process on The Apprentice after the second task. It was the first of two early exits in the 2023 series.

Reece Donnelly - Series 17

The second candidate to withdraw early from the process during the season. He left during the sixth task - the trip to Dubai.

According to the Mirror , at the time, Reece said he left due to ‘health reasons’. He explained: “I could not continue in The Apprentice due to being unable to complete the task in Dubai for health reasons.”

Dr Jana Denzel - Series 19

The cosmetic dentist had been among the favourites to win this season of The Apprentice. However he is set to quit during the fifth episode of the series - which will air tonight.