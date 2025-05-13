The Bear is back with a new 10 episode tasting course for fans 🍴

The Bear’s new season will come out in June.

Disney Plus has announced the release date for series 4.

But when can fans expect the next course?

The reservation book is open and The Bear is now taking bookings for its fourth season. Disney Plus will soon be welcoming viewers back for another tasting menu in June.

The award winning and acclaimed series is set to release a new batch of episodes shortly. Jeremy Allen White and the cast are set to return to the titular restaurant in just a few weeks.

But when exactly will The Bear’s new episode be out and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Bear season four out on Disney+?

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear | Disney

It is quite remarkable but The Bear is about to release its fourth season in four years - which feels like a throwback to a long gone era of TV. For context, in the nine years since Stranger Things debut it has released four seasons in total.

The Bear’s next season will arrive all at once on Thursday June 26, Disney Plus has announced. It is just over a month away, so not long left to wait.

How many episodes are in The Bear season four?

Unlike other shows on the streaming platform, The Bear will release all of the episodes in its fourth season at once. There will be 10 in total, Disney Plus has revealed.

It matches the length of season two and three - and is two more than the original series from back in summer 2022. The Bear season four will be available from 8am GMT on June 26.

What to expect from The Bear season four?

In a brief tease for the season, Disney Plus said that the new episodes will find Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level.

It adds: “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

