The Great British Bake Off will have a ‘show first’ next week 👀🍰

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off has announced a ‘show first’.

Channel 4 is introducing another new week for 2025.

But what has been revealed after the latest exit?

The crumbs had barely had time to settle on pastry week before The Great British Bake Off stunned fans by announcing a ‘show first’. The iconic cookery competition is introducing another new theme and it is a doozy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 4 has already shaken-up the Bake Off recipe quite a bit this year. From introducing a back-to-school theme to a major change to the technical in chocolate week and starting the season earlier than ever.

But another ‘show first’ has been announced. Here’s all you need to know:

The Great British Bake Off announces ‘show first’ new theme

Prue Leith is a judge for GBBO series 16 | Channel 4/ Love Productions

It might be the end of another week in the GBBO tent, but it won’t be long before we are heading back for another helping. The show will be back next Tuesday (October 14) with a fresh serving and it will be a “show first”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 4 announced at the end of the episode that next week will have a meringue theme. It is not the first time meringue has appeared on the show, but it is the first time that it is the main focus of an episode.

The preview for October 14’s episode, via Radio Times, teases: “Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding present a Bake Off first as the contestants face meringue week, starting off by making mini meringue tarts in the signature, before the more delicate task of soufflés in the technical.

“To end, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith challenge them to produce a showstopping meringue ice cream cake - before deciding which of the hopefuls hasn't quite come up with the goods.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.