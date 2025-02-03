The Masked Singer 2025: all 7 celebs revealed so far - after shock double elimination

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 07:47 BST

Snail and Kingfisher were unmasked this weekend 👀

The Masked Singer shocked viewers with a double elimination - taking the total of celebrities unmasked so far to seven. Both Snail and Kingfisher revealed their identities on Saturday (February 1).

Before the surprisingly brutal episode this weekend, five celebs had been unmasked - including Teeth, who many had already figured out the identity of back at home. Fans also think they’ve worked out who Wolf is, even if they haven’t been eliminated yet.

Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025

The judging panel has seen a major shake-up this year with Rita Ora not appearing this season. Instead she has been replaced by a familiar face to Love Island watchers.

Now that the initial surprise of the double elimination, let’s take a look at all of the stars who have left The Masked Singer so far in 2025.

Sign up for our UK Today newsletter - delivered daily

Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask

1. Giant Joel - episode 1

Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1.

2. Spag Bol - episode 1

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume.

3. Pegasus - episode 2

In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11.

4. Toad in the Hole - episode 3

The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostITVITVXTV
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice