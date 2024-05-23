The Overlord Show 2024: Popular military show returns to Denmead
The Overlord Show is taking place at The Lawns, Denmead between Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27. The three day annual event has been ongoing for several years with military enthusiasts flocking to the area to see around 300 military vehicles, 40 re-enactment groups and 70 trade stands.
It is known for its war re-enactment and vehicle parades with this year being no different. Visitors will be able to enjoy Napoleonic War and artillery firing demonstrations each morning, while a World War II vehicle parade will take place every afternoon. There is much more besides and a full timetable can be found on The Overlord Show website.
A spitfire is set flyover the site on Sunday, May 26 at 3.50pm, dependant on weather and flying conditions, and tank rides will be on offer all weekend. Tickets are still available and can be purchased onsite, as well as online here. There are a number of ticket types available with an adult ticket costing £17 for one day and children (5-15) costing £12.
Overlord is organised by Solent Overlord Executive Military Collectors Club and opens 9am to 5pm every day of the bank holiday weekend.
