Southsea Sea Defences in front of Southsea Castle set to open to the public tomorrow
A highlight of the redevelopment is a new split-level, terraced promenade dubbed the 'theatre of the sea' which surrounds Southsea Castle as part of the new-look area stretching from Blue Reef to the Pyramids. The promenade design was also altered to include a historic triangular defence structure designed by the Dutch engineer Bernard De Gomme, uncovered during construction work.
As well as improvements to the promenade, the reinvigorated area has a 1-in-200-year protection from a flood event, thanks to some 145,000 tonnes of rock placed along the seafront.
The frontage around Southsea Castle - expected to open at around around midday tomorrow (Friday, May 24) - is opening early ready for the upcoming bank holiday weekend and D-Day celebrations.
It is the second section of seafront to be reopened by the scheme, following Long Curtain Moat.
Meanwhile work is ongoing along the next section of the seafront between the Pyramids and South Parade Pier which means diversions for pedestrians in that area will remain in place.
