Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-waited new spectacular section of seafront near Southsea Castle is set to reopen to the public tomorrow (Friday) featuring new sea defences and vastly improved recreational spaces.

The new sea defences in front of Southsea castle - including the Theatre of the Sea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Southsea Sea Defences: Beloved bandstand undergoing refurbishment to return it to former glory

A highlight of the redevelopment is a new split-level, terraced promenade dubbed the 'theatre of the sea' which surrounds Southsea Castle as part of the new-look area stretching from Blue Reef to the Pyramids. The promenade design was also altered to include a historic triangular defence structure designed by the Dutch engineer Bernard De Gomme, uncovered during construction work.

As well as improvements to the promenade, the reinvigorated area has a 1-in-200-year protection from a flood event, thanks to some 145,000 tonnes of rock placed along the seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at the Theatre of the Sea in front of Southsea Castle

The frontage around Southsea Castle - expected to open at around around midday tomorrow (Friday, May 24) - is opening early ready for the upcoming bank holiday weekend and D-Day celebrations.

It is the second section of seafront to be reopened by the scheme, following Long Curtain Moat.