The Pitt is one of the most acclaimed shows of 2025 - but you can’t legally watch it in the UK 😫

The Pitt is one of the most acclaimed shows of 2025.

Noah Wyles returns to the world of medical TV for the show.

It has a 95 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans of medical dramas continue to miss out on one of the most acclaimed shows of the year - at least in the UK. The Pitt debuted in America back in January 2025 but it still doesn’t have a release date on this side of the pond.

Noah Wyles, who was one of the stars of ER back in the 1990s and 2000s, has returned to familiar ground for this acclaimed Max show. Unlike other HBO shows it didn’t immediately come to Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

But why can’t you watch it yet in the UK? Here’s all you need to know:

What is The Pitt about?

Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor in The Pitt | John Johnson/HBO

The show, which brings together former ER collaborators Noah Wyles and R. Scott Gemmill, is a fresh twist on the medical drama. The synopsis for the first season on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “A realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

Across its 15 episodes, the show charts one single 15 hour shift in the titular hospital. Each episode covers roughly one hour of said shift - similar to how 24 worked back in the day.

It has a 95 per cent certified fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes - and an equally high 85 per cent audience score on the popcornmeter. So it seems like a real must watch.

Why can’t you watch The Pitt in the UK?

Despite its critical acclaim and popularity with viewers in the US - it has already been renewed for a second series - it can’t currently be watched legally in the UK. The show premiered on the streaming service Max (set to revert back to the name HBO Max soon) in January and it is not one that we have on this side of the pond yet.

Unlike other HBO and Max shows, The Pitt has not been picked up for coverage by Sky Atlantic/ Now TV - which is a tad unusual. We reached out to Sky to see if they would be broadcasting it, but they did not respond.

One wrinkle is that HBO Max is finally set to launch in the UK in 2026. It is set to bring together Max’s streaming library with Discovery+ and TNT Sports - with further details in due course.

Unlike other European countries, HBO Max had not previously launched on our side of the pond due to Warner Brothers Discovery’s deal with Sky - which is why shows like Game of Thrones and The White Lotus are broadcast on Sky Atlantic. However a deal has been struck and will see the ad-supported version of Max bundled in for Sky customers at no extra cost at launch, paving the way for its release in early 2026.

The Pitt could be being saved as a potential draw to get people to subscribe to HBO Max upon its launch in the UK - but that is speculation on my part.

