Has The Recruit been cancelled? Netflix update and if there will be a third season
- The Recruit has been cancelled after just two seasons on Netflix.
- Noah Centineo starred as a CIA lawyer.
- But just weeks after the second series released - it has been axed.
Netflix has cancelled The Recruit after just two seasons. The spy drama is the latest series to be axed by the streaming giant.
To All the Boys star Noah Centineo played a CIA lawyer in the show - which had just 14 episodes. The latest season debuted at the end of January but it has already been canned.
The show’s creator has praised the cast and crew for making a “special show” following the news. Here’s all you need to know:
Has The Recruit been cancelled by Netflix?
Having returned for a truncated second season on January 30, Netflix has already made a decision on The Recruit’s future. It has been cancelled and will not be coming back for a third series.
Actor Colton Dunn, who played Lester Kitchens in the show, told fans on Threads that it had been axed. He wrote: “The Recruit has been cancelled y’all. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched.”
Will there be a third season of The Recruit?
The show has been cancelled by Netflix and so will not be returning for a third series on the streaming giant. Creator Alexi Hawley expressed desires to wrap the show up in some form or other.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we’d be there in a heartbeat.”
He added: “...To the cast and crew, thank you for giving the best of yourselves to this special show. I’m a better person for having spent time with you.”
The Recruit fans mourn show’s end
Taking to social media following the news, fans shared their disappointment at The Recruit’s axing. One wrote: “Really enjoyed the show, especially the characters. Wish you all had more of a run.”
Replying to creator Alexi Hawley’s post, a fan added: “Thank you for another great show, disappointed to hear it got cancelled.” Another said: “It was the best show on Netflix.”
Others have pointed to The Recruit’s release date as an issue - coming just a week after The Night Agent’s second season arrived. One user explained: “Whoever at Netflix approved the back-to-back release of The Night Agent and The Recruit needs to be sacked.”
