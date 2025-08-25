BBC One will be showing highlights from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 🚨

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is on TV today (August 25).

The BBC has confirmed its broadcast plans.

But how can you watch it?

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and TV viewers will be treated to some of the best bits.

The Heroes Who Made Us has been running at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade throughout August. However, not everyone has had the chance to make it to see the event in person.

The BBC will be broadcasting highlights from this year’s Tattoo on the TV this evening. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 75 on TV?

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will be on TV on August 25 | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Highlights from the 75th anniversary of the Tattoo are set to be broadcast on BBC One tonight (August 25) as part of the broadcaster’s bank holiday coverage. It comes as the event drew to a close on Saturday (August 23).

Running from August 1 to August 23, The Heroes Who Made Us has taken place at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade. It marks 75 years of the event, which started back in 1950.

The highlights will be on BBC One/ iPlayer from 8pm tonight. The programme is scheduled to run for approximately 90 minutes and will finish at 9.30pm.

What to expect from the TV programme?

The BBC explains: “In this 75th-anniversary spectacular from Edinburgh Castle, the theme The Heroes Who Made Us is celebrated with familiar favourites, some great surprises and an array of international talent, introduced from the esplanade by a storyteller for the first time.

“The Massed Pipes and Drums and Tattoo Fiddlers and Highland Dancers provide an impressive showcase of the very best of Scottish culture against a backdrop of stunning imagery that captures 75 years of the tattoo and includes a celebration of Edinburgh’s 900th anniversary.”

The Army’s Massed Military Bands entertain with an expansive musical repertoire, and the Orchestra of Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the US Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps make their Tattoo debut.

Also joining the international line-up are the Representative Band of the Polish Border Guard, the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team and Swiss precision drummers Top Secret Drum Corps. A climactic choral piece and the lone piper precede a dazzling finale to the show.

Commentary is provided by JJ Chalmers and Jennifer Reoch, and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s patron, HRH the Princess Royal, shares her passion for the event.

