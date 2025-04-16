REVIEW: The sun certainly came out at The Kings Theatre as the cast of Annie evoked a standing ovation

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 11:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two words… absolutely superb.

The tale of orphaned Annie’s emotional journey of discovering a new home with billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, has been told time and time again over the years - so this adaptation had a lot of pressure on its shoulders. But I can safely say that the performances from each member of the cast were outstanding, slick and thorough.

Sienna Salter, who played the lead role of Annie on press night, was mesmerising as she captivated the audience with her show stopping voice and ability to hit every note without fault. The stage is clearly where she belongs and her rendition of ‘Maybe’ was absolutely sensational.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Annie is a must see at The Kings Theatre Picture: Steve Spurgin Photography Annie is a must see at The Kings Theatre Picture: Steve Spurgin Photography
Annie is a must see at The Kings Theatre Picture: Steve Spurgin Photography | Steve Spurgin Photography

Every single youngster outdid themselves and revived the story with incredible conviction. The choreography was nothing short of genius but challenging, but the children rose to the occasion and as a result, they received an abundance of applause from the crowd - and it was definitely well deserved.

No step was missed, no note was off pitch - these girls performed as if they had decades of experience performing in front of hundreds and they should be incredibly proud of themselves.

Andee Jordan took on the role of orphanage manager, Miss Hannigan, and she did a wonderful job in creating a likeable villain with her funny one liners and back chat. The back and forth between her and the children was brilliantly executed.

One character that certainly stood out was Drake, played by Nigel James, who encourage belly laughs from the audience with his hilarious wit and intentional breaks of character to convey his jubilation when Warbucks reveals his plans to adopt Annie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Annie the Musical is showing at The Kings Theatre and it is a must see. Picture: Steve Spurgin Photography Annie the Musical is showing at The Kings Theatre and it is a must see. Picture: Steve Spurgin Photography
Annie the Musical is showing at The Kings Theatre and it is a must see. Picture: Steve Spurgin Photography | Steve Spurgin Photography

And then there’s Tiffin, the underdog in the musical that certainly won over the hearts of everyone watching. The adorable golden retriever was the perfect Sandy and she definitely lit up the room.

Grace, Warbucks personal assistant, played by Alex Fentiman, was dazzling in the production and her acting style went hand in hand with Steve Reading, who played Oliver Warbucks. They managed to simultaneously convey the tale of Annie whilst also showing glimpses of their blossoming relationship with one another.

The production was magnificent and it is definitely a must see if you get the chance to.

Annie will be showing at The Kings Theatre until Sunday, April 20 with a variety of matinee and evening performances to choose from. For more information about Annie the musical, click here.

Related topics:HampshireWhat to WatchPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice