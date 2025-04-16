Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two words… absolutely superb.

The tale of orphaned Annie’s emotional journey of discovering a new home with billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, has been told time and time again over the years - so this adaptation had a lot of pressure on its shoulders. But I can safely say that the performances from each member of the cast were outstanding, slick and thorough.

Sienna Salter, who played the lead role of Annie on press night, was mesmerising as she captivated the audience with her show stopping voice and ability to hit every note without fault. The stage is clearly where she belongs and her rendition of ‘Maybe’ was absolutely sensational.

Every single youngster outdid themselves and revived the story with incredible conviction. The choreography was nothing short of genius but challenging, but the children rose to the occasion and as a result, they received an abundance of applause from the crowd - and it was definitely well deserved.

Andee Jordan took on the role of orphanage manager, Miss Hannigan, and she did a wonderful job in creating a likeable villain with her funny one liners and back chat. The back and forth between her and the children was brilliantly executed.

One character that certainly stood out was Drake, played by Nigel James, who encourage belly laughs from the audience with his hilarious wit and intentional breaks of character to convey his jubilation when Warbucks reveals his plans to adopt Annie.

And then there’s Tiffin, the underdog in the musical that certainly won over the hearts of everyone watching. The adorable golden retriever was the perfect Sandy and she definitely lit up the room.

Grace, Warbucks personal assistant, played by Alex Fentiman, was dazzling in the production and her acting style went hand in hand with Steve Reading, who played Oliver Warbucks. They managed to simultaneously convey the tale of Annie whilst also showing glimpses of their blossoming relationship with one another.

The production was magnificent and it is definitely a must see if you get the chance to.