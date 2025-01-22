Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors will strike for one final time in 2025 - and these players are at risk 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors will strike for one final time in season three.

A shortlist of potential targets has been drawn up - as Charlotte sets a trap.

Just six players are left as the BBC blockbuster nears its final for 2025.

For the final time The Traitors have drawn up a list of targets for one last murder. Host Claudia Winkelman revealed the bombshell in the latest episode of the BBC blockbuster.

Recap all the action from Wednesday’s (January 22) instalment - including which players left the game. The Beeb has also confirmed the final will air on Friday (January 24) and starts at a different time than you might expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just six players are left in the game after the 18th and 19th contestants were eliminated. It means the shortlist for potential ‘murder’ targets is certainly short.

But when is the final murder - and who is at risk? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the final murder on The Traitors?

The nation is gripped by The Traitors | BBC

The final murder will take place in Thursday’s episode (January 23). Which is now less than 24 hours away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that there will be no murder at the start of the final on Friday (January 24). Once again the murder will be announced at the beginning of episode 11 - with the victim not arriving for breakfast.

Who is at risk of being the last murder victim?

Charlotte was left as the sole Traitor following the banishment of Minah on Wednesday night. It meant she had to issue an ultimatum to one of the faithful - to join her or die and leave the game.

Freddie reluctantly accepted the offer and the new duo went off to the turret at Traitors Castle to plot the final murder. Charlotte decided to set a trap for her new teammate and didn’t reveal Leanne had won the shield - instead she encouraged Freddie to pick her, thus putting himself at risk of banishment.

The players on the shortlist for the final murder are: Leanne, Frankie, Jake and Alexander. Tune in on January 23 to find out which one it will be.

Who do you think will win The Traitors in 2025? Let me know your predictions: [email protected].