11 of my must-go places in Portsmouth to unwind and reflect

It’s been almost six months since I moved to Portsmouth for my higher studies. Amid all the chaos of settling in and juggling academic work, I did find my calm at some of the city’s prettiest spots. While the quiet streets and honking-free roads keep me sane, my happiest escape here has to be the seashore - although I do still like a bit of hustle and bustle..
Tracing around my footsteps, here are 11 must-go places where I've found myself introspecting and reflecting:
1. Southsea seafront
2. The Round Tower - Old Portsmouth
At the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour lies Round Tower. Contributing to the city’s naval history and heritage, the fortified structure offers stunning views of the city by the sea. Once in a while, I climb up the stairs, and let the wind play with my hair at this spot. Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Victoria Park
Right in the heart of Portsmouth, lies Victoria Park - a quiet place with 15 acres of vast grassed area, pretty flower borders and trees. Taking a stroll at this place when the cold winter sun shines bright, lightens up my mood. Ever since its opening in 1878, Victoria Park is also home to several statues, memorials and installations that connect to the Royal Navy. Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Portsmouth Guildhall
Located in a pedestrian square close to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station, the Guildhall is one majestic installation that is hard to ignore. The stairs offer a place for you to sit, eat lunch, catch up with a friend and relax. Not many know, but this monument was heavily damaged by bombing during the Second World War and later largely rebuilt during the 1950s by the English architect Ernest Berry Webber. | Portsmouth Guildhall
