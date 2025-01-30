11 of my must-go places in Portsmouth to unwind and reflect

1 . Southsea seafront

It’s been almost six months since I moved to Portsmouth for my higher studies. Amid all the chaos of settling in and juggling academic work, I did find my calm at some of the city’s prettiest spots. While the quiet lanes and honking-free roads keep me sane, my happiest escape here has to be the seashore. Tracing around my footsteps, here are 10 must-go places where I've found myself introspecting and reflecting. Photo: Habibur Rahman