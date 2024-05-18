Portsmouth really comes alive each summer when thousands of people flock to the city to enjoy our beautiful coastline and seaside attractions – ideally in glorious sunshine. I’m looking forward to the array of vibrant events celebrating the best of music, food, sport and more in the city from next month, when summer will officially begin.
From Victorious Festival to the spectacular commemorative events for D-Day 80, here are 11 reasons why I can’t wait for summer in Portsmouth.
1. Why I can't wait for summer in Portsmouth
Here is why I can't wait for summer in Portsmouth. Photo: The News
2. Portsmouth Kite Festival
This fantastic free event is making a return to Southsea Common 27th & 28th July. More details at www.portsmouthkitefestival.org.uk Photo: Mike Cooter
3. D-Day 80
The 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings will be commemorated in a special event on Southsea Common on June 5 - with King Charles and Queen Camilla set to attend. This will be followed by other local events including a at the Ferry Boat Inn carpark on Hayling Island on June 6 and the large two-day family D-day event at Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent on June 8 and 9. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (050619-53)
4. Southwick Revival
The clock will be turned back to the 1940s on June 8 and 9 when the fabulous Southwick Revival makes a return. This year's event coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings which will give the event added poignancy. Details at: https://southwickrevival.co.uk/ Photo: Sam Stephenson