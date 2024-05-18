11 reasons I can't wait for summer to finally arrive in Portsmouth - including Victorious Festival and D-Day 80

By Kelly Brown
Published 18th May 2024, 16:50 BST
Summer is just around the corner – here is why I can’t wait for it to finally arrive in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth really comes alive each summer when thousands of people flock to the city to enjoy our beautiful coastline and seaside attractions – ideally in glorious sunshine. I’m looking forward to the array of vibrant events celebrating the best of music, food, sport and more in the city from next month, when summer will officially begin.

NOW READ: Live at the bandstand 2024 - Full line-up revealed

From Victorious Festival to the spectacular commemorative events for D-Day 80, here are 11 reasons why I can’t wait for summer in Portsmouth.

1. Why I can't wait for summer in Portsmouth

This fantastic free event is making a return to Southsea Common 27th & 28th July. More details at www.portsmouthkitefestival.org.uk

2. Portsmouth Kite Festival

The 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings will be commemorated in a special event on Southsea Common on June 5 - with King Charles and Queen Camilla set to attend. This will be followed by other local events including a at the Ferry Boat Inn carpark on Hayling Island on June 6 and the large two-day family D-day event at Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent on June 8 and 9.

3. D-Day 80

The clock will be turned back to the 1940s on June 8 and 9 when the fabulous Southwick Revival makes a return. This year's event coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings which will give the event added poignancy. Details at: https://southwickrevival.co.uk/

4. Southwick Revival

