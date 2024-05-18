3 . D-Day 80

The 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings will be commemorated in a special event on Southsea Common on June 5 - with King Charles and Queen Camilla set to attend. This will be followed by other local events including a at the Ferry Boat Inn carpark on Hayling Island on June 6 and the large two-day family D-day event at Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent on June 8 and 9. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (050619-53)