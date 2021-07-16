11 things you can do in Portsmouth from ‘freedom day’ on July 19
The final easing of lockdown restrictions will go ahead later this month.
It had been postponed from June 21, but the Prime Minister announced that step four in the government’s Covid roadmap would go ahead as planned on July 19 – which is next week.
The easing will see the end of social distancing and the mask-mandate, as well as the opening of venues such as theatres and nightclubs.
A lot will change on July 19, so we have pulled together a guide to 11 things you will be able to do in Portsmouth after Monday.
