​​​​​​From bowling to board games, there is something to keep everyone occupied in and around the city over the six weeks break.

But with so many fun things to do, which are the best?

Here are the 12 best places for families to go this summer holiday in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor.

Make sure to click through all the pages in the gallery bellow.

1. Visit the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the Mary Rose Between them, the Dockyard and the Mary Rose boast years of history, allowing you to walk the decks of HMS victory or HMS Warrior. It has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor with 8,066 reviews.

2. Take in the views at the Spinnaker Tower Why not visit the spinnaker tower? With views across the whole of Portsmouth and beyond. The Spinnaker Tower has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor with 5,393 reviews.

3. Play some board games at Dice Board Game Lounge Dice Board Game lounge has over 1000 games to entertain the children this summer. They also offer a wide range of refreshments to keep thirst and hunger at bay. It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor with 27 reviews.

4. Take a trip to Staunton Farm Staunton Farm in Havant is a great change of scenery if you fancy venturing out of the island. The farm has numerous animals and activities to keep the kids entertained. The farm has a 4.5 star rating with 380 reviews.