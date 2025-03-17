13 mistakes I see tourists make when they visit Portsmouth

4 . Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station is NOT near Southsea seafront

If you are hopping on a train to visit the seaside then be advised that getting off at Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station may not be your best bet. Due to historic reasons it bears the name Southsea (whose postcode is also a magical mystery tour, but that's another conversation) but it is not on the coastline at all. The city has three stations which are effectively in an east to west line and where you get off will very much vary depending on where you want to go. And, the chances are you will need to get a taxi from two of them. Portsmouth Harbour is right next to Old Portsmouth and Gunwharf so is a short stroll - or a longest stroll to the western side of the Esplanade as well as Old Portsmouth. Fratton Station is the furthest east and is the closest to much of the Esplanade, especially near Eastney. Portsmouth and Southsea is right in the middle of the city centre. So make sure you check your map carefully! Photo: Keith Woodland