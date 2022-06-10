13 toys you may have that could be worth up to £150,000

It could be hidden away in a garage or tucked in the corner of the loft.
But it might be worth bringing it out because you could be sitting on a gold mine, because some old toys could fetch you a small fortune.
We have rounded up 13 toys that could fetch you a princely sum.
Make sure to click through all of the pages of our gallery!
1. Barbie
Barbie has ruled the doll world for decades, with many different incarnations. However some of your older Barbies could be worth a good chunk of cash. On eBay the ‘fashionistas Barbie doll collection’ is selling for £3,000.
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
2. Furby
These talking toys were popular in the 90s. And if you still have your old Furby stored somewhere safely then it might be worth getting them out again! On eBay a original vintage furby - never removed from the box - is selling for £500.
Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images
3. TY Beanie Babies
If you are a 90s kid you will probably remember the TY Beanie Babies. If you managed to cling on to your old toys then you may have some valuable ones sitting around. On eBay a Princess Diana 1st edition is selling for £24,999.
Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images
4. Pokemon cards
A spin off of the popular gaming franchise, Pokemon cards have been a popular collectible since the 90s. Some of the rare cards could fetch you a big windfall, with a Charizard first edition card recently selling for $200,000 in an auction in October.
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images