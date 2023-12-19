News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

15 brilliant Boxing Day walks in and around Portsmouth

As traditional as turkey for many is a Boxing Day walk which is a great way to blow away the cobwebs after a day of festive fun.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Dec 2023, 18:17 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 18:18 GMT

And we are so lucky that whether you are looking for a coastal or a woodland walk there are plenty of fantastic options to choose from. Here are just some of our favourites:

The Mill Pond at Emsworth is the perfect place for a little Boxing Day stroll, complete with scenic views, ducks and swans and of course at this time of year the famous Lobster Pot Christmas tree. And if you fancy a longer stroll you can always go along the coastline as well.

1. Emsworth

The Mill Pond at Emsworth is the perfect place for a little Boxing Day stroll, complete with scenic views, ducks and swans and of course at this time of year the famous Lobster Pot Christmas tree. And if you fancy a longer stroll you can always go along the coastline as well. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends which makes it the perfect place to visit on Boxing Day with all of the family. Picture: Sam Moore

2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends which makes it the perfect place to visit on Boxing Day with all of the family. Picture: Sam Moore Photo: Sam Moore

Photo Sales
Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolute treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the River Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May

3. Holly Hill

Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolute treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the River Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May Photo: -

Photo Sales
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks making it the perfect Boxing Day stroll with all of the family Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography

4. Portchester Castle and coastal path

Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks making it the perfect Boxing Day stroll with all of the family Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth