As traditional as turkey for many is a Boxing Day walk which is a great way to blow away the cobwebs after a day of festive fun.
And we are so lucky that whether you are looking for a coastal or a woodland walk there are plenty of fantastic options to choose from. Here are just some of our favourites:
1. Emsworth
The Mill Pond at Emsworth is the perfect place for a little Boxing Day stroll, complete with scenic views, ducks and swans and of course at this time of year the famous Lobster Pot Christmas tree. And if you fancy a longer stroll you can always go along the coastline as well. Photo: Contributed
2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park
Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends which makes it the perfect place to visit on Boxing Day with all of the family.
Picture: Sam Moore Photo: Sam Moore
3. Holly Hill
Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolute treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the River Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May Photo: -
4. Portchester Castle and coastal path
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks making it the perfect Boxing Day stroll with all of the family
Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -