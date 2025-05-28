With the kids off school and the weather not as nice as we hoped, I have put together a list of some of the best things you can do over the half term to avoid bad weather.
And even on a miserable day, Portsmouth is chock-a-block with attractions perfect for families.
Explore 16 things to do in Portsmouth perfect for a rainy day:
1. Rainy Days
We have compiled a list of perfect things to do this half term if the weather takes a turn for the worst. Photo: The News
2. Fort Nelson
With its tunnels and indoor museum area, Fort Nelson, which is bursting at the seams with history, on Portsdown Hill is the perfect place to visit all year round. Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt
3. Muddy Puddle Walk
If the weather is bad but you still want to make sure the kids venture outdoors, a muddy puddle walk is the perfect chance for them to blow off some steam. Photo: © National Trust Images / Chris Lacey
4. Clarence Pier
The penny slots are always a winner all year round with both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier along Southsea seafront providing great options within the family arcades to occupy all of the family. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing