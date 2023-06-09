The Garden Show at Stansted Park got off to a spectacular start today (Friday, June 9) with crowds flocking to the first day of the three-day event.

Stalls selling a wide variety of plants, garden furniture and decorations as well as stalls selling items for the home, clothes and gifts attracted the crowds from all over the country as visitors not not put off by the sweltering temperatures on the site – with the food and drink stalls – and ice-cream sellers – busy throughout the day. Visitors were also treated to entertainment from Dawn Gracie singing vintage songs, The Jazz Trio, and Birds of Prey demonstrations and experts were on hand to answer gardener’s questions and a children’s fair area to keep youngsters entertained.

When it started 29 years ago, the first show consisted of about 30 enthusiastic stands from smaller family run businesses talented artisans – and an art exhibition – and has now grown and expanded into the perfect place to find all you need to make your garden grow and refresh your home and yourselves and this year The Garden Show is taking place at Stansted Park on June 9, 10 and 11.

Ticket prices for The Garden Show are available on the gate and cost: Adult £12. Senior £10. Child £4 (Age 5 - 16yrs. Under 5yrs free). Family £30, however pre-booked tickets are available online, with a discounted fast track entry.

Stansted House will also be open again this year for free flow tours 1pm – 5pm at a cost of £5. No dogs are allowed in the showground unless they are needed to assist their owners. For more details or to book visit www.thegardenshowonline.com.

Pictured is: (l-r) Luan Moorshead from Haslemere and Joy Horner from Dorset.

Pictured is: (back l-r) Eve Wawrzyn, Mick Stallard, Martha Dombey, Sarah Harold and Paul Cowtan with (front l-r) Mike Cotton, chairman of Portsmouth Beekeepers and Alison Gerrard.

The Garden Show kicked off the weekend at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle on Friday, June 9.

Dawn Gracie entertains the crowds.

