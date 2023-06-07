The popular event is taking place on June 9, 10 and 11 and features a wide range of stalls selling items for both home and gardens, as well as experts who are on hand to offer advice and entertainment for children to ensure the event is the perfect family day out.

When it started the first show consisted of about 30 enthusiastic stands from smaller family run businesses talented artisans – and an art exhibition – and has now grown and expanded into the perfect place to find all you need to make your garden grow and refresh your home and yourselves, as well as expanding into other locations across the south.

The Garden Show at Stansted is making a return this weekend Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-06)

A spokesperson for the show said: “It’s not all about gardening with ongoing demonstrations including willow weaving, forging along with traditional chairs, broom, trug and fence making plus The Studio Shop artisans demonstrating and sharing their expertise on jewellery design, water colour painting, photography, weaving, felt making, woodwork and pottery along with so much more. Plus the opportunity to join in one of the Blacksmith Workshops!

“There is plenty to engage your children & indeed the whole family: watch children play in the beautiful parklands, ride on the toddler fun fair with Carousel Amusements, watch Huxley Birds of Prey soar through the skies, learn circus skills with Crazee Hazee and enjoy the daily Punch & Judy shows.”

