18 fun and family-friendly things to do in Portsmouth on a budget this summer

By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 17:01 BST
If you are looking for things to do this summer that won’t break the bank, then look no further.

The summer holidays can feel like a lifetime when you are having to find things to fill the day – and keeping a young family occupied can be even harder. Portsmouth and its neighbouring towns and villages are home to some incredible sights. From Southsea Castle and its splash area to the historic dockyard, there is something for everyone.

Here are 18 budget friendly things to do in the city this summer:

Here are some things to do this summer on a budget.

1. Things to do this summer

Here are some things to do this summer on a budget.

The Portsmouth Kite Festival is an annual event that is widely attended by locals across the area. The event will take place on July 27 and July 28 between 10am and 5pm on both days.

2. Portsmouth Kite Festival

The Portsmouth Kite Festival is an annual event that is widely attended by locals across the area. The event will take place on July 27 and July 28 between 10am and 5pm on both days.

Southsea Beach is great place to relax and enjoy the sunshine. Portsmouth has some beautiful beach spots and they draw thousands of tourists in each year.To make things even better, it is free.

3. Southsea Beach

Southsea Beach is great place to relax and enjoy the sunshine. Portsmouth has some beautiful beach spots and they draw thousands of tourists in each year.To make things even better, it is free.

If you want a laid back summer's day, why not head down to the beach and grab yourself a delicious ice cream? If you don't want to break the bank, there are plenty of ice cream places along the beach that has a range of treats to choose from.

4. Ice cream treats

If you want a laid back summer's day, why not head down to the beach and grab yourself a delicious ice cream? If you don't want to break the bank, there are plenty of ice cream places along the beach that has a range of treats to choose from.

