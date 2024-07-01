Here are 18 budget friendly things to do in the city this summer:
1. Things to do this summer
Here are some things to do this summer on a budget.Photo: The Portsmouth News
2. Portsmouth Kite Festival
The Portsmouth Kite Festival is an annual event that is widely attended by locals across the area. The event will take place on July 27 and July 28 between 10am and 5pm on both days.Photo: Mike Cooter
3. Southsea Beach
Southsea Beach is great place to relax and enjoy the sunshine. Portsmouth has some beautiful beach spots and they draw thousands of tourists in each year.To make things even better, it is free.Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Ice cream treats
If you want a laid back summer's day, why not head down to the beach and grab yourself a delicious ice cream? If you don't want to break the bank, there are plenty of ice cream places along the beach that has a range of treats to choose from.Photo: FornStudio - stock.adobe.com