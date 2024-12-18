2 . Hilsea shoreline

The stretch from the Hilsea Lido area to the Mountbatten Centre is the perfect short coastal stroll in the north of the city taking in the views and enjoy the changing scenery - and its paved paths make it perfect in this changeable weather. There are plenty of places to stop and take a seat and is perfect for those walking or cycling along the route - and the swans are very much in residence. With a small playground halfway along and a park at both Mountbatten and Hilsea Lido it is also perfect for families. Photo: Kelly Brown