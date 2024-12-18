19 brilliant Boxing Day walks in and around Portsmouth to blow the cobwebs away

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:18 BST

As traditional as turkey for so many of us is a Boxing Day walk which is a great way to blow away the cobwebs after a day of festive fun - and let’s face it, far too much food!

We are so lucky that whether you are looking for a coastal or a woodland walk there are plenty of fantastic options to choose from.

Here are just some of our favourites:

1. An unusal type of Christmas tree

Take a walk around Emsworth and not only will you find festive lights and fabulous shops, but you will also find a rather unusual Christmas Tree. The Lobster Pot tree is created using lobster pots and can be found at the harbour next to Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club. Combined with a walk around town, the Mill Pond and seeing the ducks and swans, taking a trip to see it is the perfect festive outing for all the family. Photo: Contributed

2. Hilsea shoreline

The stretch from the Hilsea Lido area to the Mountbatten Centre is the perfect short coastal stroll in the north of the city taking in the views and enjoy the changing scenery - and its paved paths make it perfect in this changeable weather. There are plenty of places to stop and take a seat and is perfect for those walking or cycling along the route - and the swans are very much in residence. With a small playground halfway along and a park at both Mountbatten and Hilsea Lido it is also perfect for families. Photo: Kelly Brown

3. Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Butser Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other side. Just make sure you wrap up warm! Picture: Sam Moore Photo: Sam Moore

4. Holly Hill

Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the Rover Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May Photo: Graham May

