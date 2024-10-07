3 . Staunton Country Park

This little gem of a country park is perfect all year round as it features three main walks of varying lengths, the shortest of which is around the main 3.5 acre lake which follows a path. However if you are feeling adventurous you can take on one of the longer walks too. The site features a park, cafe and follys as well as the outline of where the estate's mansion on the site once stood. Photo: HCC