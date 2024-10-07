With our perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this autumn to enjoy the changing season. And the great news is so many of them are right near a cafe so you can grab that all important hot chocolate!
Here are just some of our favourites:
Just some of our favourite walks
Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Butser Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other side.
This little gem of a country park is perfect all year round as it features three main walks of varying lengths, the shortest of which is around the main 3.5 acre lake which follows a path. However if you are feeling adventurous you can take on one of the longer walks too. The site features a park, cafe and follys as well as the outline of where the estate's mansion on the site once stood.
Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the Rover Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families.