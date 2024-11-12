There are so many fabulous traditional pantomimes, Christmas shows and fun festive shows to choose from all across the county - with a visit to the theatre a tradition for so many families in December.

But never fear, if your 2024 festive period is really busy there are many shows also taking place in January 2025 after the festive madness - so you have plenty of opportunities to enjoy what is on offer.

Here are 20 shows across Hampshire - and one just across the county border in West Sussex - which are not to be missed for the 2024/25 festive season.

1 . Kings Theatre, Southsea, Portsmouth Dick Whittington is being performed from November 30 to December 31. Tickets - www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth Beauty and the Beast will be performed from December 13 to January 5. Tickets - www.newtheatreroyal.com | Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3 . The Anvil, Basingstoke Sleeping Beauty will be performed from December 12 to January 5. Tickets - www.anvilarts.org.uk | The Anvil Photo Sales

4 . Fareham Live Cinderella will be performed from December 13 to January 5. Tickets - trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB | Alex Shute Photo Sales