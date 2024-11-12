Best pantomimes in Hampshire: 21 fabulous Christmas shows not to be missed

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th Nov 2024, 23:14 GMT

It’s almost pantomime season (oh yes it is) and the finishing touches are being put to so many fabulous festive shows happening all across Hampshire.

There are so many fabulous traditional pantomimes, Christmas shows and fun festive shows to choose from all across the county - with a visit to the theatre a tradition for so many families in December.

But never fear, if your 2024 festive period is really busy there are many shows also taking place in January 2025 after the festive madness - so you have plenty of opportunities to enjoy what is on offer.

Here are 20 shows across Hampshire - and one just across the county border in West Sussex - which are not to be missed for the 2024/25 festive season.

Dick Whittington is being performed from November 30 to December 31. Tickets - www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

1. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Portsmouth

Dick Whittington is being performed from November 30 to December 31. Tickets - www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk | Habibur Rahman

Beauty and the Beast will be performed from December 13 to January 5. Tickets - www.newtheatreroyal.com

2. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

Beauty and the Beast will be performed from December 13 to January 5. Tickets - www.newtheatreroyal.com | Sam Stephenson

Sleeping Beauty will be performed from December 12 to January 5. Tickets - www.anvilarts.org.uk

3. The Anvil, Basingstoke

Sleeping Beauty will be performed from December 12 to January 5. Tickets - www.anvilarts.org.uk | The Anvil

Cinderella will be performed from December 13 to January 5. Tickets - trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB

4. Fareham Live

Cinderella will be performed from December 13 to January 5. Tickets - trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB | Alex Shute

