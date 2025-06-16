With a perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this spring.
Here are just some of our favourites:
1. Portsdown Hill
With just perfect views across the whole of the Solent, Portsdown Hill has plenty of places to explore along the way and is great for short walks with all of the family or a longer ramble if you want to follow the hill and trace the length of the city. The most popular place to park is the carpark in front of the Churchillian which is also home to Mick's Monster Burgers van. But one of my favourites is from the carpark near to the George Inn which is a lot quieter and a great place to take in the scenery and offers the opportunity of a longer walk to the west. | The News Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Hilsea shoreline
The stretch from the Hilsea Lido area to the Mountbatten Centre is the perfect short coastal stroll in the north of the city taking in the views and enjoy the changing scenery - and its paved paths make it perfect for all the family. There are plenty of places to stop and take a seat and is perfect for those walking or cycling along the route - and the swans are very much in residence. With a small playground halfway along and a park at both Mountbatten and Hilsea Lido ends it is also perfect for families who can also grab a drink and a snack at the South Coast Wakepark cafe. | The News Photo: Kelly Brown
3. Portchester Castle
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll this spring taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle (which has cafe facilities and toilets) there are two play parks - as well as a takeaway cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the fabulous Salt Cafe and beyond to Cams Hill if you are feeling adventurous (one I normally have to do without my children!) Photo: Google Street View
4. Butser Hill
One of the highest points in the county can be found at Butser Hill which is a sensational walk for families and for those who love a bit more of a challenge. There is a carpark at the top, or if you are feeling energetic you can park down at the bottom next to Queen Elizabeth Country Park and walk up. Either way at the top you can enjoy some stunning views to the north of the South Downs National Park, and equally breath taking views of the Solent to the south. There is also a cafe at the top - always a winner with all of the family!
Picture by Daniel Greenwood | Daniel Greenwood Photo: contributed