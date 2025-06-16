1 . Portsdown Hill

With just perfect views across the whole of the Solent, Portsdown Hill has plenty of places to explore along the way and is great for short walks with all of the family or a longer ramble if you want to follow the hill and trace the length of the city. The most popular place to park is the carpark in front of the Churchillian which is also home to Mick's Monster Burgers van. But one of my favourites is from the carpark near to the George Inn which is a lot quieter and a great place to take in the scenery and offers the opportunity of a longer walk to the west. | The News Photo: Habibur Rahman