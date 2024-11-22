The free We Shine Festival gets underway yesterday evening (Thursday, November 21) with stunning light installations at Hilsea Lido, Victoria Park and St Mary’s Church.

The festival will continue as normal this evening (Friday) from 5pm to 9pm with as many people as possible urged to go along to all three locations, with the Fratton Together Lantern Parade also due to take place along Fratton Road at 7pm.

Highlights include an immersive piano at Victoria Park, a light installation across Hilsea Moat and a Once a Sea installation inside St Mary’s Church. There is also an indoor Rituals of Earthly Survival installation which will be open on the Saturday at Treadgolds although booking is recommended.

However forecasted bad weather on Saturday (November 23) means that only the indoor installations at St Mary’s will be open that day.

For more details visit www.weshineportsmouth.co.uk

