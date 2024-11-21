8 fantastically festive events in Hampshire this weekend including Christmas light switch on

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:23 GMT
There is no short supply of things to do this weekend especially if you are looking for festive events.

From the launch of Portsmouth on Ice and the Winter Lodge at The Queens Hotel, there are some huge events taking place this weekend. As the countdown to Christmas begins, the city and its surrounding areas have certainly started to get into the festive spirit. On top of everything, the highly anticipated Christmas Light Switch On in Comercial Road will take place on Saturday, November 23 with the party taking place inside Cascades due to the weather.

Here are 8 things taking place this weekend:

There are so many fun and festive things to get involved with over the next few weeks - here are some taking place this weekend. Pictured: Crowds get covered in 'snow' at the Palmerston Road Christmas Lights Switch On, November 2023 Picture by Habibur Rahman

1. Christmas in Portsmouth

Launch night of Queens Hotel Winter Lodge 2024 will take place on Friday, November 22. Pictured: People having fun at the lodge Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Queens Hotel Winter Lodge

Cosham carols and Christmas light switch on event will take place on Friday, November 22 between 5pm and 6:30pm.

3. High Street, Cosham

Portsmouth on Ice at Guildhall Square will officially launch on Saturday, November 23 where it will remain open until January 5, 2025. Picture by Vernon Nash

4. Portsmouth on Ice

