8 Portsmouth pubs that have changed names in the last decade

But many of them have gone under change through the years.

From a new lick of paint and renovations to even more dramatic moves such as changing names.

We have pulled together a list of some of the pubs in Portsmouth which have undergone name changes over the years.

You can see them all in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

Brewhouse and Kitchen, Southsea. This pub in Southsea Terrace was rebranded recently but was the White Horse prior to that and was Langtry's for many years before that.

O'Neill's, Southsea This pub can be found in Albert Road. It used to be known as the Victoria and Albert before being taken over by the chain of Irish pubs.

Rapscallions, Southsea This is a new pirate themed rum bar in Osborne Road. It used to be known as Wave Maiden, before the pub shut down due to the pandemic.

The Guildhall Village, Guildhall Walk This pub can be found in Guildhall Walk. Part of the same chain as the Southsea Village. The Guildhall Village used to be called the Yorkshire Grey before being taken over by Urban Village Pubs.