9 best attractions in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor

Announced by Boris Johnson on Monday, January 4, it returned the country to the strictest restrictions.

Measures started to ease in March with children returning to schools and family allowed to meet outdoors – then last week shops and outdoor hospitality was allowed to open.

In May pubs and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers indoors, while cinemas, theaters and more will be allowed to reopen.

If you are looking for ideas for things to do now restrictions are being eased, we’ve pulled together a list of the top attractions in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor.

See the list below. Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Finally go up the Spinnaker Tower You can see it from pretty much everywhere in Portsmouth, but have you actually be up the Spinnaker Tower? Post-lockdown could be the perfect time to finally do it. The Spinnaker Tower has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 5,354. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Buy photo

2. Visit D-Day Story Image being able to safely walk round a museum again? Why not add a visit to D-Day Story to your post-lockdown to-do list. It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 946. Photo: Contributed Buy photo

3. Visit the Mary Rose It is time to finally visit the Mary Rose (or go again if you have been before). It has a five star rating on TripAdvisor based on 5,616 reviews. Photo: Olivia Harris/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Explore the HMS Victory Follow in the footsteps of Admiral Nelson and walk the decks of HMS Victory. It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor with 3,338 reviews. Photo: - Buy photo