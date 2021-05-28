The Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Vicky Stovell - Instagram: @smi_ley456 - Facebook: Smiley Sunshine Photography

9 best attractions in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor

Portsmouth is finally emerging from the gloom of winter and the third national lockdown continues to be eased.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 28th May 2021, 3:51 pm

Announced by Boris Johnson on Monday, January 4, it returned the country to the strictest restrictions.

Measures started to ease in March with children returning to schools and family allowed to meet outdoors – then last week shops and outdoor hospitality was allowed to open.

In May pubs and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers indoors, while cinemas, theaters and more will be allowed to reopen.

If you are looking for ideas for things to do now restrictions are being eased, we’ve pulled together a list of the top attractions in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor.

See the list below. Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Finally go up the Spinnaker Tower

You can see it from pretty much everywhere in Portsmouth, but have you actually be up the Spinnaker Tower? Post-lockdown could be the perfect time to finally do it. The Spinnaker Tower has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 5,354.

2. Visit D-Day Story

Image being able to safely walk round a museum again? Why not add a visit to D-Day Story to your post-lockdown to-do list. It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 946.

3. Visit the Mary Rose

It is time to finally visit the Mary Rose (or go again if you have been before). It has a five star rating on TripAdvisor based on 5,616 reviews.

4. Explore the HMS Victory

Follow in the footsteps of Admiral Nelson and walk the decks of HMS Victory. It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor with 3,338 reviews.

