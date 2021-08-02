The Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Vicky Stovell - Instagram: @smi_ley456 - Facebook: Smiley Sunshine Photography

9 of the best attractions to visit in Portsmouth during the summer holidays, according to Tripadvisor

It is the summer holiday and you might be looking for ways to keep the family entertained in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 9:36 am

Schools have finished and trips abroad are still proving tricky with coronavirus restrictions.

So we have pulled together a list of the best attractions to visit in Portsmouth – according to Tripadvisor.

Ranging from indoors to outdoor attractions – there is something to keep you and your family occupied no matter the weather.

See the list below. Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Finally go up the Spinnaker Tower

You can see it from pretty much everywhere in Portsmouth, but have you actually be up the Spinnaker Tower? Post-lockdown could be the perfect time to finally do it. The Spinnaker Tower has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 5,354.

Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Visit D-Day Story

Image being able to safely walk round a museum again? Why not add a visit to D-Day Story to your post-lockdown to-do list. It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 946.

Photo: Contributed

3. Visit the Mary Rose

It is time to finally visit the Mary Rose (or go again if you have been before). It has a five star rating on TripAdvisor based on 5,616 reviews.

Photo: Olivia Harris/Getty Images

4. Explore the HMS Victory

Follow in the footsteps of Admiral Nelson and walk the decks of HMS Victory. It has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor with 3,338 reviews.

Photo: -

