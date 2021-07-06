Artist My Dog Sighs, makes finishing touches to his 'Inside' exhibition. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

9 photos to give you a sneak peek at My Dog Sighs' new exhibition 'Inside' in Southsea

My Dog Sighs is set to unveil his latest exhibition.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:26 am

‘Inside’ – about which the Portsmouth artist has been leaving hints and clues across the city – will run from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, August 1.

The News exclusively revealed that it takes place in the old casino in Osborne Road, Southsea.

My Dog Sighs said: ‘I knew the casino because the owner had let me paint the outside for a previous project.

‘When he let me inside I instantly knew how perfect it was for me and was delighted that I was given permission to use it.’

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and children go free. They are available from mydogsighs.co.uk.

