By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 15:08 BST

A fabulous free Comic Con event is making a return to Port Solent this weekend for a day filled with workshops, character appearances and Cosplay.

Taking place on June 14 from 10am to 5pm featuring a Transporters Takeover where visitors can see Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Barricade and Megatron. There will also be a number of stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Pictured is: Ghostbusters and Ecto-1. Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-8)Pictured is: Ghostbusters and Ecto-1. Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-8)
Pictured is: Ghostbusters and Ecto-1. Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-8)

Other highlights of the day include:

  • Jurassic Park Zone
  • Ghostbusters Ecto 1 Car
  • Wand Workshop
  • Joker Squad
  • Scavenger Props
  • Jedi Workshops – 12:30pm, 13:30pm & 14:30 located by the Waterside in front of Wildwood
  • Doctor Who TARDIS and Dalek

Port Solent has free parking.

