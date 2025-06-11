A fabulous free Comic Con event returns to Port Solent this weekend for a day of workshops and character appearances
A fabulous free Comic Con event is making a return to Port Solent this weekend for a day filled with workshops, character appearances and Cosplay.
Taking place on June 14 from 10am to 5pm featuring a Transporters Takeover where visitors can see Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Barricade and Megatron. There will also be a number of stalls for visitors to enjoy.
Other highlights of the day include:
- Jurassic Park Zone
- Ghostbusters Ecto 1 Car
- Wand Workshop
- Joker Squad
- Scavenger Props
- Jedi Workshops – 12:30pm, 13:30pm & 14:30 located by the Waterside in front of Wildwood
- Doctor Who TARDIS and Dalek
Port Solent has free parking.
