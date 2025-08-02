The Galeón Andalucía sailed into Portsmouth on Thursday with people getting a chance to explore the ship between this weekend. It is currently on a grand tour of Europe where she will stop at other ports in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Operator Fundación Nao Victoria said: “The Galeón Andalucía is a unique replica of the Spanish galleons that departed from the Andalusian coasts and, between the 16th and 18th centuries, sailed the Atlantic, navigated the Caribbean and American coasts, and covered the vast Pacific route, connecting and communicating the world.

"It is an impressive 55-meter-long ship with six decks, made from iroko and pine wood, and nearly 1,000 square meters of sail area across its seven sails. It was built in Punta Umbría (Huelva) with meticulous historical accuracy.”

Find fascinating pictures of the ship below:

Galeón Andalucía The Galeón Andalucía is docked in Gunwharf from Thursday, July 31 and Sunday, August 3.

Galeón Andalucía The ship is on a tour of Europe where she will stop at other ports in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Galeón Andalucía People are able to explore the warship and learn about naval history.

Galeón Andalucía The sails of the replica Spanish war ship which has docked under the Spinnaker Tower.