Adorable dogs take centre stage at Whiteley Shopping Centre's Doggie Day

By Joe Williams
Published 1st Jun 2025, 11:55 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
Canines of all shapes and sizes were the star of the show at Whiteley’s annual doggie day.

Amongst the usual Saturday shoppers at Whiteley Shopping Centre, countless dogs could be seen strutting their stuff on Saturday, May 31. The event proved popular with crowds gathering to watch the adorable dogs take part.

There was an agility course for dogs to be put through their paces while also having the chance to compete in a number of categories such as best dressed, fastest, and cutest.

Here are 17 adorable pictures of the day:

Michael with his son Ernest and dog Ethel. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

A dog gets put through its paces at Whiteley Doggie Day.

Whiteley Shopping Centre's annual doggie day proved popular with countless pups in attendance.

A Newfoundland finds some shade to relax in.

