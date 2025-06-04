The glorious Red Arrows have begun their season of fabulous displays which see them take to the skies and dazzle the crowds.

As always they have a busy schedule, but they are heading to the South Coast on a number of occasions which means there should be plenty of opportunities to see them on our skies, either performing locally or on their way to a display.

The Red Arrows | Getty Images

Here are the dates they are confirmed to be appearing (weather permitting) to pop in your diary to check once the routes they will take are confirmed.

June 29 - Isle of Wight Armed Forces Day in Ryde. This means there will be a spectacular display over the island, with the Red Arrows also able to be spotted across the Solent in places like Portsmouth and Gosport, although their journey is also likely to take them into West Sussex.

July 10, 11 and 13 - Goodwood Festival of Speed. This four-day motoring spectacular will see three fabulous Red Arrows Displays to dazzle the crowds. Not only will their route take them across West Sussex, but it is also likely to include parts of Hampshire on their journey towards Goodwood.

August 14, 15, 16 and 17 - Airbourne, Eastbourne International Airshow. This hugely popular airshow always entertains the crowds and will see the Red Arrows perform four times, taking a route which is likely to ensure they can be spotted by by residents across East Sussex.

The News will publish details of the timings and the routes when available.