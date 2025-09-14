An appeal has been launched for members of the public to share their pictures and memories of the construction of Spinnaker Tower.

Portsmouth’s iconic 170m landmark celebrates its 20th anniversary in October and will celebrate the milestone with an exhibition to tell the story of the build and grand opening, along with a host of other events and giveaways.

Steel fabrications - being brought in by barge and crane, as the Spinnaker tower starts to rise from its foundations at Gunwharf Quays, PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN 6/3/03 | The News Portsmouth

The exhibition, which will go on display to the public on October 1, will contain archive images of Spinnaker’s four-year construction courtesy of The News, Portsmouth, as well as submitted images from current and former residents, as well as visitors, who watched the tower emerge from The Solent.

Launching the campaign, Richard Hale, general manager of Spinnaker Tower, said: “Spinnaker Tower is more than just a landmark - it’s part of the fabric of Portsmouth’s identity. Its construction was a once-in-a-generation project that captured the imagination of the city and beyond, and continues to be a significant draw for residents and visitors alike.

The Spinnaker Tower viewed from Gunwharf Quays flats development. Picture: Paul Jacobs taken 22nd July 2003. | Paul Jacobs/The News

“We know so many people watched the tower rise from the ground and we’d love to bring those memories together for this special anniversary. Whether it’s a snapshot taken from a ferry, a family day out to see the progress, or a story about working on the build, every memory helps us tell the story of the Spinnaker’s place in Portsmouth life.”

The exhibition is the latest step on Spinnaker’s journey at the heart of its community and in telling stories from its past. Earlier this summer, live storytelling sessions were launched for an immersive way to bring its dramatic, panoramic view to life.

Construction work for Spinnaker Tower taken Boxing Day in 2004 PICTURE: MALCOLM WELLS (046276-140 ) | Malcolm Wells

Tower Talks take place on the tower’s View Deck and include topics including The Story of the Solent Forts, Tudor Defences and the Mary Rose, and From Medieval Port to Modern City.

Images and stories for the new anniversary exhibition can be submitted by emailing [email protected].

Selected contributions will feature from October, as well as on the tower’s social media channels.